Superman & Lois Season 2 Promotes Chrissy Actress to Series Regular – Screen Rant

Actress Sofia Hasmik, who plays Chrissy Beppo, has been promoted to series regular for Superman & Lois season 2. Sharing continuity with the other TV shows in The CW’s Arrowverse, Superman & Lois serves as a solo venture for Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch’s titular characters after their appearances in Supergirl and numerous other crossover events like Crisis on Infinite Earths. The series premiered in February 2021 and follows the lead couple as they move from Metropolis to Smallville to raise their twin sons Jonathan and Jordan. So far, the new show has proven to be a success, netting the second-best premiere for any CW series since the launch of Batwoman in 2019. Superman & Lois is already renewed for season 2, while its freshman run will wrap up in August.

In season 1, a key plotline revolves around the secret experiments that impassioned business mogul Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) is carrying out in Smallville. Edge’s activities raise suspicions from Lois, who seeks to uncover the mystery. During her pursuit, Lois comes across Chrissy, an outspoken journalist from the Smallville Gazette who idolizes her. Chrissy helps Lois publish an article against Edge, and later she also votes against the villain to stop him from gaining the rights of Shuster mines. She researches each individual working for Edge, thus becoming the one to realize the true identity of his assistant Leslie Larr. She subsequently alerts Lois and Clark about her findings, and they make sense of why Morgan chose Smallville over the other towns that have X-Kryptonite deposits. It now appears Chrissy will stick around to help Lois a bit longer.

According to a report by Deadline, Hasmik has been upped to series regular for season 2. This means that unlike her sporadic appearances in the current season, Hasmik will likely have a more consistent presence in Superman & Lois season 2. At the moment, other details pertaining to Hasmik’s arc aren’t clear, but the actress is excited about her promotion. Hasmik posted about it on social media, revealing she “ran around in circles” after getting the news.

Until now, audiences have seen six appearances from Hasmik’s Chrissy in Superman & Lois season 1, with the most recent one being in episode 9 “Loyal Subjekts.” There will likely be a few more as the face-off between Superman and Edge, aka Tal-Rho, continues. Hasmik’s promotion marks a major feat for the actress and a sign of her character’s growing popularity. Previously, Hasmik recurred as Ashta in the 2019 reboot of Mad About You. She also acted in the 2018 movie Bad Samaritan.

Since Chrissy wasn’t pulled directly from the comics, it’s hard to predict how her character will be incorporated into Superman & Lois moving forward. Chrissy has proven herself to be a valuable help to Lois and Clark, aiding them through the toughest situations, but the series hasn’t delved into her personal life very much. Hopefully, viewers will learn more about the character as Superman & Lois heads into season 2.

Source: Deadline, Sofia Hasmik





