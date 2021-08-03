Superman And Lois’ Tyler Hoechlin Wanted To Play Batman, But Explains Why Man Of Steel Is Better Fit – CinemaBlend



Published:

Aug. 2. 2021 5:42 PM





Even though Superman & Lois premiered on The CW earlier this year, Tyler Hoechlin has been playing the Arrowverse’s Man of Steel since he first appeared on Supergirl back in 2016 for Season 2. While the actor has proven he is a perfect Clark Kent, Hoechlin recently revealed that he’d actually always wanted to play Batman, but thinks he probably lucked out by landing the hero role that he did.

It’s hard to imagine Tyler Hoechlin as a superhero other than Superman, considering he plays the part so well, both with and without Clark’s signature spectacles. However, Hoechlin admitted to Men’s Health that he actually wanted to play the Dark Knight for the longest time growing up. But now that he’s Superman, missing out on Batman couldn’t have worked out better for his acting mindset. He explained:

I always say that it’s not the role that I ever envisioned myself playing, but I think that’s maybe why I’m able to play it the way that I have been. It’s been a lot of fun, and thankfully, it’s worked. I grew up with the idea of playing Batman, and I think if I was playing Batman, I’d be very aware that I was playing Batman. So it almost helps in the sense that, for whatever reason, this wasn’t in the forefront of my mind, and it’s made it easier to take on the role.

It seems that growing up and wanting to portray Batman wasn’t meant to end in such dreams being fulfilled for the Teen Wolf alum, but playing Superman ended up working out far better for him, as he’s now co-starring in his own spinoff show that he originally didn’t even want. Superman and Lois has proven to be a big success for The CW, too, both with its impressive first-year numbers and with fans and critics. Tyler Hoechlin’s portrayal of the Daily Planet journalist is not precisely like any other live-action portrayal, either, as he didn’t want to look back at how Clark Kent and Superman were previously handled across film and TV.

However, all this does make you wonder what Batman would be like had he been played by Tyler Hoechlin, whether for a movie or as the yet-to-be-introduced Arrowverse version. Of course, even though Hoechlin is indeed Superman in the Arrowverse, it’s possible that he can still play a version of Bruce Wayne on The CW. Despite the multiverse no longer existing thanks to the last “Crisis” crossover, the different worlds are still being referenced when they pertain to a current storyline, like John Henry Irons. Who knows? There have been multiple versions of just about everybody in the comic-inspired universe, so who says there can’t be more versions coming down the line?

In the meantime, fans are thoroughly enjoying Superman & Lois and how Tyler Hoechlin has taken up the mantle from past Superman actors like Dean Cain and Henry Cavill. He has definitely proven he’s more than capable to play anyone in the Justice League, at least the “buff dude” characters, and if getting into the Batman mindset at an early age is what helped him stay out of his own way while taking on the Superman role, then so be it. Being aware of who you’re playing isn’t always the greatest thing and having fun and making the character your own is what matters and why Clark Kent works so well for Hoechlin.

Superman and Lois will return for its final two episodes on The CW on Tuesday, August 10, and Tuesday, August 17, at 9:00 p.m. ET.