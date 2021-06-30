*…as family faults media repots

By Evelyn Usman

Usifo Ataga’s corpse was, Tuesday, moved from where it was to the Ikeja morgue for the final stage of autopsy.

bioreports gathered that it was to enable the pathologist carry out the last stage of screening known as the toxicology test.

Recall that Ataga died in a service apartment in Lekki area of Lagos State, with a 300-Level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, Chidinma Ojukwu, as prime suspect.

A toxicology screening is a test that determines the approximate amount and type of legal or illegal drugs taken. The test also evaluates drug intoxication or overdose.

bioreports reliably gathered that samples are expected to be taken abroad, where they would be screened and the result sent to Nigeria.

This test is said to be the cause of the delay of the autopsy report.

Ataga’s family faults reports

Meanwhile, the bereaved family has frowned at some statements credited to it in the media.

As of Monday, members of Ataga’s family declined comments on the ongoing investigation of their son.

While expressing his displeasure, Dr Isi Ataga said: “The statements attributed to me in those reports are incorrect. I never said such things.

“I was not quoted accurately based on the statement we issued to the media. They should allow us to mourn our brother in peace and stop the slander.”

Also faulting the reports, a source from the family, who pleaded anonymity, clarified that “the statement on ‘Who Will Speak for Ataga?’ was issued by Fresh, one of Usifo’s friends and not his brother, Isi.

“Also, no autopsy has been conducted, but some reports concluded that the autopsy had been conducted. This is wrong.”

