· Family member alleges threat to life

· As samples of autopsy flown abroad for analysis

By Evelyn Usman

Chief Executive Officer, Super TV, Micheal Usifo Ataga, who was murdered in a Short let apartment on 19, Adewale Oshin street, Lekki area of Lagos, on June 15, 2021, will be buried on Friday, at the Ebonyi vaults Ikoyi, Lagos.

This was disclosed by the Atagas.

According to the programme for the burial, as issued by the family, a Service of Songs will hold on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Incubator, in Victoria Island, Lagos.

A funeral service will hold the next day, (Friday, July 30, 2021) at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Victoria Island, Lagos and his remains interred the same day.

The bereaved family however did not speak on its position on the outcome of the ongoing investigation into Usifo’s murder.

Though, its initial assertion on the possibility that the prime suspect, Chidinmma Ojukwu, who has been in police custody did not carry out the dastardly act alone, has been confirmed, following the latest disclosure by the 300 level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, that she had nothing to do with the murder.

Her denial which contradicts her earlier admittance to the murder of the father of two was revealed in a video that went viral recently.

Chidinmma in the latest interview which bioreports gathered was conducted after she was paraded before newsmen, stated that she had gone to get food and some drugs on that fateful day, only to meet Usifo in the pool of his blood, dead, on arrival.

Earlier in her interaction with journalists, while being paraded by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, at the command headquarters, Ikeja, the undergraduate said she committed the crime under the influence of roofies ( the street name for Rohypnol). She revealed that late Usifo took three wraps while she took one, adding that she reached out for a knife which she used to stab him, in her bid to free herself from his grip, during the ensuing altercation over forceful sex.

Life threatened

Further confirmation on the possibility of the involvement of other parties in the murder, followed the additional arrest of other suspects, as disclosed by CP Odumosu, recently. But their identities are yet to be revealed.

In addition, a member of the bereaved family revealed that telephone calls of threats to life had been received from some strange persons, over the murder.

Autopsy report

As of yesterday, the autopsy report conducted on the 50-year-old man was yet to be released.

bioreports reliably gathered that pathologists are still awaiting the result, of samples that were taken abroad for analysis.

Efforts to get the Lagos State Police Command’s comments on the ongoing investigation into the murder proved abortive as all concerned officers approached kept um.

They simply stated that CP Odumosu would brief journalists at the appropriate time.

