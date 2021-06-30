Grace Edema Published 30 June 2021

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has said Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged killer of the Super TV boss, Michael Ataga, is a student of the institution.

Ogundipe said this on Wednesday while addressing journalists on the activities lined up for the 51st (2019) Convocation Ceremony of the institution, adding that the university would not deny her.

“From our records which are available to us, Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu is a student of the University of Lagos who was born on December 12, 1999.

“From our records, she is from Abia State. From our records, her contact address is 57, Akinwumi Street, Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos.”

“From our records, her next of kin is Mr Onoh Ojukwu. She is a student of this great university whether she is a part-time or full-time student. Her matriculation number is 170912015.

“We cannot deny the fact that she is a student of the university,” he said.

He also called out her phone number during the press conference.

Ogundipe revealed that the management of UNILAG would follow due process to suspend Chidinma, saying the matter had become a national issue which was being handled by the police.

“The university is handling the administrative aspect of the issue,” he said.

Last week Thursday, Chidinma, a 300-level student in UNILAG’s Department of Mass Communication, confessed to stabbing Ataga to death while being paraded at the state police command headquarters, Ikeja, Lagos.