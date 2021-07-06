A new version of Super Stickman Golf 3 is set to launch on Apple Arcade in the near future, according to an announcement made today by Noodlecake Studios.



Super Stickman Golf 3+ is a revamped version of the original game, which was a popular 2D golf game filled with unique courses, power ups, collectible cards, different game modes, and more.

On ‌Apple Arcade‌, Super Stickman Golf 3+ includes an unlocked premium upgrade, an XP doubler and Last Shot indicator, all 48 courses from the original game, daily races and rewards, and unlimited turn based matches.

There are no in-app purchases or ads as this is an ‌Apple Arcade‌ title, and Noodlecake says there’s a rebalanced Bux system for unlocking different hats that change the gameplay and various ball trails. There are both turn-based and real-time multiplayer modes, so players can compete with up to eight people.

Along with Super Stickman Golf 3+, Nitrome’s Super Leap Day is also set to come to ‌Apple Arcade‌. Super Leap Day is a single-button platformer where the developers introduce a new level to play each day.



Both of these titles are listed as coming soon and should be released in the near future.