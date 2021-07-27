Home Technology Super Meat Boy’s Physical Box Art Is Horrifying – Nintendo Life
Technology

Super Meat Boy’s Physical Box Art Is Horrifying – Nintendo Life

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
super-meat-boy’s-physical-box-art-is-horrifying-–-nintendo-life

Kill it with fire

  • KateGray
  • by Kate Gray
Super Meat Boy

The PlayStation Vita has had a rough time lately, what with the store closing, no new games being accepted, and previous PS Plus games that you’ve claimed no longer working on the system. But at least it’s getting a special Vita version of the upcoming Super Meat Boy physical edition!

But wait, what is this, Push Square? We don’t care about no PS Vita (unless it’s to inform us how well the Switch OLED screen will hold up). What we care about is that Nintendo Switch owners will also be able to order a physical copy of Super Meat Boy from Limited Run, with this horrifyingly realistic artwork.

Super Meat Boy
Super Meat Boy

A special collector’s edition will include a double-sided poster and a Meat Boy figure, as well as a.. meat… tray???

SMB Collector's Edition

There will also be a physical version of Super Meat Boy Forever, and a collector’s edition which comes with a shadow box, 160-page art book, squishy toy, enamel pin, soundtrack, and a big box to store it all in:

Super Meat Boy Forever

Preorders will open on July 30th, and close on August 29th.

[source twitter.com]

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Official Sigrblot Season Free...

Microsoft Teams hits 250 million monthly active user...

AMD Q2 strong amid EPYC, Ryzen demand –...

Blizzard stealth drops new ‘Hearthstone: United In Stormwind’...

Final Fantasy 14 Encyclopaedia Eorzea reprint coming 2022...

LG TONE Free FP series earbuds feature a...

Cutie Puzzle Game ‘A Monster’s Expedition’ Is Coming...

‘Forza Horizon 5’ will have 11 different biomes...

Google Cloud offers a model for fixing Google’s...

Everything New in iOS 15 Beta 4: Safari...

Leave a Reply