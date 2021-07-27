Super Meat Boy’s Physical Box Art Is Horrifying – Nintendo Life

The PlayStation Vita has had a rough time lately, what with the store closing, no new games being accepted, and previous PS Plus games that you’ve claimed no longer working on the system. But at least it’s getting a special Vita version of the upcoming Super Meat Boy physical edition!

But wait, what is this, Push Square? We don’t care about no PS Vita (unless it’s to inform us how well the Switch OLED screen will hold up). What we care about is that Nintendo Switch owners will also be able to order a physical copy of Super Meat Boy from Limited Run, with this horrifyingly realistic artwork.

A special collector’s edition will include a double-sided poster and a Meat Boy figure, as well as a.. meat… tray???

There will also be a physical version of Super Meat Boy Forever, and a collector’s edition which comes with a shadow box, 160-page art book, squishy toy, enamel pin, soundtrack, and a big box to store it all in:

Preorders will open on July 30th, and close on August 29th.