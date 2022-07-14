Home NEWS Super Falcon’s qualification for 2023 women’s world cup excites Buhari
by News
President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the victory of Nigeria’s Female Football team, the Super Falcons, expressing joy over their qualifying for the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

The team defeated their opponent in the quarter-final victory at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco to qualify for next year’s tournament.

A statement from Femi Adesina, Buhari’s media aide noted that the Super Falcons, the record nine-time tile holder and defending champions of WAFCON, triumphed 1-0 over Cameroon on Thursday night.

The President lauds the spirited performance of the team in the tournament and for maintaining its dominant posture as undisputed champions of the round-leather game and most successful international women’s football team in the continent.

Having won the tournament twice in 2016 and 2018, under this administration, the President assures the girls and their handlers that the whole nation is strongly standing with them and will continue to cheer them on until the final whistle in Morocco.

The President also prayed that the Super Falcons, who have produced some of the greatest African players in the history of the women’s game, will surpass their achievement in the last Women’s World Cup in 2019, where they advanced to the Round of 16, for the first time in 15 years.

He concluded by saying he looks forward to the next generation of upcoming stars, who through hard work, discipline, resilience and determination, will one day win the World Cup for Nigeria.

