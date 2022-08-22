Home NEWS Super Eagles to face Algeria in friendly September 27
Super Eagles to face Algeria in friendly September 27

by News
African giants Nigeria and Algeria will do battle in a friendly at the New Stadium in Oran on September 27.

Algeria were earlier scheduled to face the Black Stars of Ghana on the same day but the West Africans pulled out of the game prompting the North Africans to look for another opponent.

The Desert Foxes will take on the Syli Stars of Guinea on September 24 before the encounter with the Super Eagles.

Djamel Belmadi’s Algeria have won their last two encounters against the Super Eagles.

The two-time African champions defeated the Super Eagles 2-1 in the semi-final at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Algeria then pipped Nigeria 1-0 in a friendly in Austria in October 2020.

The two countries failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar losing to Cameroon and Ghana in the playoffs.

