Super Eagles suffer injury blow ahead of Mexico clash

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, has been ruled out of this weekend’s friendly with Mexico.

NFF Technical Director, Austin Eguavoen, has confirmed the 32-year-old is injured.

Ezenwa suffered an ankle injury during a training session in the Abuja camp.

“It is a bit funny, he came with no problem at all and then we had a very tough training session, he complained about his ankle and the medical team managed him well,” Eguavoen told NFF media.

“The next day, he came out and that evening, he said he could not even walk and it was swollen. Up until yesterday, we were trying to see how far we can go, we have taken him to the hospital for a scan.

“And the good news is that the scan revealed there is no fracture, just ligament – swollen tissues. The swelling is still there and he has not trained for the past two days.

“He is out and I will speak to him later, he should just take it in good fate, another opportunity will present itself. He is out of the trip, so we are having two goalkeepers.”

