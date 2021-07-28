super-eagles-star-shows-off-good-basketball-skills-during-training-at-his-premier-league-club

Wilfred Ndidi was spotted showing breathtaking basketball skills even though he remains a professional footballer

The Nigerian international has returned to his base at the King Power Stadium as Leicester City prepare for next season

Ndidi was seen dunking a three-pointer as he shoved and guided the ball into the basket during a training session

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Wilfred Ndidi has joined his teammates at Premier League club Leicester City for pre-season activities after a short vacation back home in Nigeria.

The impressive defensive midfielder was seen, however, in a personal basketball fitness session has he showed stunning skills dunking a three-pointer.

In a clip shared by . Footballers on Instagram, Ndidi managed to guide the ball straight into the basket from about ten meters.

Wilfred Ndidi returns to Leicester ahead of new campaign.

Photo: Plumb Images

Source: Getty Images

He seemingly looked like a professional basketball player how he managed to hit his target to his delight after the ball dropped down the net.

Ndidi earlier spent some time playing street football with some of his friends alongside Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo while spending most of his time in the gym keeping fit.

Last season Ndidi featured in 36 Premier League matches for the Foxes and scored one goal. His side finished missed a chance of a top four finish on the final match day.

They ended last campaign in fifth position and will play in the Europa League next season.

Ndidi and compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho have rejoined their Leicester City teammates as preseason preparations commence in earnest.

Both stars were instrumental to their Europa League qualification as well their historic FA Cup triumph last campaign.

After spending a few weeks with their family and friends in Nigeria and Ghana, they are now back to training with the other players in their all-new training facility, located in Seagrave.

The King Power Stadium outfit posted images of their stars enjoying the ambiance on their official Instagram page earlier this week.

Iheanacho will be looking to improve on his goal scoring ability in the coming season after scoring 12 goals and two assists in 25 Premier league League appearances last season.

Leicester shared photos of the two Nigerian players as Iheanacho arrived at the training ground while Ndidi was all smiles as he reconnected with his club teammates.

Who is Nigeria’s greatest striker?

Meanwhile, . earlier reported that former Nigerian international Victor Ikpeba has branded current Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa as one of Nigeria’s greatest strikers of all time.

Ikpeba lavished encomiums on the 28-year-old star who recently secured a deal with Turkish Super Lig side Fatih Karagumruk.

According to Victor Ikpeba, the former CSKA Moscow star who has four World Cup goals to his name remains one of Nigeria’s greatest strikers.

Source: .