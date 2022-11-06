Super Eagles star Moses Simon on target, assists Nantes to first win

August 28, 2022 2:12 PM

Moses Simon, Evann Gruessand and Mostafa Mohammed were worthy men of the match after playing key roles as Nantes ended their poor run in style.

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon was in superb form as Nantes defeated Toulouse to register its first win of the season in the Ligue 1.

Moses was excellent for the host after he scored one and assisted another in a come-from-behind 3-1 win on Sunday.

The 27-year-old assisted the opener and scored the winner to continue his good start to the season.

He created the most chances (5), made four (4) key passes, completed 100% of his take-ons and helped out defensively with six (6) ground duels.

He also completed 100% of his crosses, becoming the first player to do so since 2015/2016. He attempted six (6) and completed all.

The performance against Toulouse took his all-over tally this season to two goals and one assist in three (3) matches.

Nantes off the mark after Toulouse win

The French Cup champions are off the mark for the season after putting an end to a run of four matches without a win in all competitions.

Nantes had failed to win any of their four competitive matches this season, including the Super Cup defeat to PSG.

However, despite going behind in the first-half courtesy of a Zakaria Aboukhlal goal for Toulouse, they turned it around in the second to seal the first win of the season.

Simon, Guessand and Mostafa played key roles with the trio having a hand in at least a goal each.

Simon, Guessand and Mostafa picked up a goal and an assist each to inspire Nantes to their first win of the season.

