super-eagles-star-makes-big-statement-after-hanging-out-with-nigerian-music-sensation-ice-prince

Kenneth Omeruo has been spotted alongside Nigerian music icon Ice Prince as they recently spent time together

The Super Eagles star who currently plays for Spanish Segunda division side Leganes is currently spending his vacation in the country

Omeruo who posted the photo on his Instagram handle added the caption “good vibes’ to stun his followers on the social media platform

Nigerian footballer Kenneth Omeruo has taken to social media to express excitement having hung out with Nigerian music sensation Ice Prince.

Omeruo who currently plays for Spanish Segunda division side Leganes has always updated his followers of his activities via social media.

In his latest post, the former Chelsea star was pictured alongside ‘Oleku Crooner’, Ice prince alongside a friend as the posed for the snap.

It seems they are working on something as the footballer gave a hint of what Nigerians should expect any moment.

Alongside the picture, Omeruo added the caption “Good Vibes”.

The defender who is currently spending his vacation in Nigeria was recently seen alongside Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi working extra hard to remain fit as pre-season preparations draw near.

Both Nigerian players were filmed in the gym competing with each other, days after they played street football on a grass-less pitch with some of their friends in Lagos.

The Super Eagles stars started their exercise program jugging slowly on a treadmill and shortly after, they hit full gear sweating profusely while they put in the work.

Kenneth Omeruo in action at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Photo: Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

After their treadmill routine, they graduated to other programs before eventually wrapping up their exercise for the day.

As part of their keeping fit process, they enjoyed the company of some of their friends on the field doing what they know how to do best.

Ndidi really had an impressive 2020-21 season after helping the Foxes win the FA Cup title while they sealed a spot in the Europa League next term.

The defensive midfielder also scored once in 26 Premier League appearances for the King Power Stadium outfit.

