super-eagles-star-cries-out,-‘attacks’-nigeria-football-federation-over-poor-treatment-of-players

Super Eagles of Nigeria are now preparing for the World Cup qualifiers starting next month, but Leon Balogun has raised an eyebrow

The Nigerian international defender has criticised the Nigerian Football Federation over poor treatment of players

Balogun, in his remarks, says it starts with accommodation but goes on to pitches and all these kinds of things

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has lamented the poor treatment of players by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Soccernet reports.

Balogun has faulted the inability of the NFF to secure a permanent home ground for the Nigerian senior national team as he further criticised the condition of football pitches.

The Rangers of Scotland star stated that the team is not provided with the wherewithal to excel in competitions, citing the treatments meted out to players and coaches.

Nigeria hosted their final AFCON qualifying game against Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, despite playing the earlier matches at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

Leon Balogun said during “The Beautiful Game” Podcast via Footballive.ng and Pulse:

“You hear about other players and why can’t they not perform in the Super Eagles. We have to be honest, the infrastructure, we are not being provided with the best minerals to do our job.

“It starts with pitches or it starts with accommodation but it goes on to pitches and all these kinds of things. And as I said I’m always quite outspoken, probably I know if some people hear that they might come after me but I don’t care because that’s just how it is.

“Like why don’t we have a base in Nigeria where we meet up like St. George’s park in England, we don’t really have something like that.

“About the bonuses, it’s not even a secret, I’ve read something recently where people in charge contradict themselves saying things have been paid then they admit they haven’t been paid.

“You know what everybody is so concerned about the look of Nigeria and we that we have to represent Nigeria well and we cannot embarrass Nigeria; make sure you’re not embarrassing Nigeria with your own action.”

What next for home-based Eagles?

Earlier, . reported that following their 4-0 loss to Mexico in an international friendly, the NFF is planning two friendly matches for the home-based Super Eagles.

President of the football body Amaju Pinnick disclosed that plans are underway to get Ghana and Canada to play against the Nigerian senior team B.

He stated that the federation is working tirelessly to ensure the friendlies are played before the year runs out, adding that Cameroon is also on the radar.

