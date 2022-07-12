Home NEWS Super Eagles’ new boy, Amoo suffers injury in pre-season training
NEWSNews Africa

Super Eagles’ new boy, Amoo suffers injury in pre-season training

by News
0 views
super-eagles’-new-boy,-amoo-suffers-injury-in-pre-season-training

Nigeria winger, Akinkunmi Amoo has suffered an injury in pre-season training and will be sidelined for an unknown period, his Danish club, FC Copenhagen confirmed on Tuesday.

Amoo, 20, copped the injury during the team’s training camp in the Netherlands.

The former Golden Eaglets star missed Copenhagen’s friendlies against Feyenoord and Club Brugge as a result of the setback.

”Akinkunmi Amoo, unfortunately, sustained an injury during FC Copenhagen’s training camp in the Netherlands, which is why he didn’t participate in our friendly games against Feyenoord or Club Brugge,” the club confirmed.

“Amoo, 20, will remain sidelined for the coming period. He played 45 minutes against Silkeborg during a training game last month, and is now rehabilitating at Number 10 with the FCK medical team.”

The player joined the Danish Superliga club from Swedish outfit, Hammarby in January this year.

He penned a five-year contract with a record fee of around €4.4m.

Amoo was in Nigeria’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against Ghana in March.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

You’ll labour till death, mushroom parties – Tinubu...

Osun 2022: 1,479,595 PVC collected as INEC extends...

EPL: You can’t let N’Golo Kante join Arsenal...

Kuje jailbreak: Osinachi’s husband, Wadume still in custody...

EPL: I’ve seen improvement – Ten Hag reacts...

Senator Magnus Abe calls on Churches to be...

2023: Christian politicians in APC warn against Muslim-Muslim...

Shun any form of corrupt practice – CP...

President Muhammadu has woefully failed Nigerians – Catholic...

Kaduna-Abuja train: You’ll be held accountable for 43...

Leave a Reply