super-eagles-legends-kanu-and-emenike-spotted-together-doing-the-igbo-handshake-in-part-2-of-celebration

Nwankwo Kanu and Emmanuel Emenike are having a good time in the Eastern part of Nigeria as they were spotted at another event

Both Nigerian football legends were among the dignitaries in attendance at the burial of Obi Cubana’s late mother in Oba, Anambra state

Emenike arrived Oba in a convoy of atleast seven cars while Kanu was forced in taking selfies with fans who rushed to meet him just as he arrived at the event

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Super Eagles legends Nwankwo Kanu and Emmanuel Emenike are still painting the Eastern part of Nigeria red as they were on Saturday, July 17, spotted at another event.

Super Eagles Legends Kanu And Emenike seen together doing Igbo handshake. Photo: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Instagram

Both former footballers were among the dignitaries in attendance at the burial of Obi Cubana’s late mother in Oba, Anambra state.

Recall that Emenike arrived Oba in a convoy of seven cars while Kanu was forced in taking selfies with fans who rushed to meet him as he arrived at the event.

Now both football stars were seen honouring an event in the home of Engr. Francis Nwaogwugwu, CEO of Vintage Deluxe Interiors.

In a clip shared by Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, Kanu and Emenike were in the company of other dignitaries at the event as they exchanged pleasantries while doing the popular Igbo handshake.

346 cows in for burial of Obi Cubana’s mother

Earlier, . reported that nightlife businessman Obi Cubana has got Nigerians talking over the love that his close ones are showing to him for the burial ceremony of his mother.

It was earlier reported that Obi got 46 cows from his former employee Cubana Chiefpriest and 10 cows from young billionaire Jowi Zaza.

According to DJ BigN who is present at Obi’s hometown, the businessman received 346 cows, 72 goats, 20 rams for his mother’s burial.

The Disc Jockey noted that it is either the businessman becomes a herdsman or gives out some of the cows as they are too much to eat.

Meanwhile, Iheoma Nnadi, the beautiful wife of the former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike took to Instagram to hail her husband as he dropped a comment under his Instagram post where he mentioned he was off to Oba with a convoy.

Iheoma wrote: “Odogwu you bad” as she applauded her husband’s grand entry to Oba.

Odogwu is an Igbo name for boys, meaning victor or leader; and following his exploits and philanthropy, Emenike’s wife sees him as one.

Despite retiring from international football in 2015, the 33-year-old forward recently fulfilled his promise to the people of his hometown in Imo state.

He has given back to society in a big way as the former Super Eagles striker recently completed a world-class hospital in his hometown as seen on Instagram.

Source: .