super-eagles-legend-posts-powerful-amazing-photo-to-celebrate-17th-year-wedding-anniversary

Nwankwo Kanu is one the best Nigerian footballers going by the clubs he played for and trophies won

The former Arsenal striker married his wife Amara in 2004 and they are now celebrating 17th wedding anniversary

Kanu Nwankwo who won Champions League title during his playing time expressed happiness for the marital journey so far

Arsenal and Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu on Sunday, July 4, celebrated his 17th wedding anniversary with his wife Amara by posting adorable throwback photo.

In the year 2004, Kanu Nwankwo married Amara with some fans claiming then that his wife was too young for marriage, but the football legend ignored side talks and followed his heart.

Today, Nwankwo Kanu and Amara have been blessed with children and they are both living together harmoniously.

The 44-year-old took to his official Instagram page to post awesome photo of himself and wife thanking God for the blessings on their family.

Kanu Nwankwo’s reaction

“Always and forever. Happy anniversary my love Amara Kanu. God bless you and our smiles will be forever.”

Before retiring from the Super Eagles, Kanu Nwankwo played 86 games for the three-time African champions scoring 12 goals.

Earlier, . had reported how Nwankwo Kanu visited Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state at the Government House in Lokoja where the former Arsenal star presented a Super Eagles jersey to the politician.

During his active playing time, Kanu Nwankwo was one of the greatest African players to have played the game of football considering his records.

According to the post by Nigerian sports reporter, Pooja, Kanu paid the courtesy visit to Governor Bello for representing the youths well in politics.

The Governor was in joyous mood to see the Super Eagles legend at the Government House as he smiled while receiving the jersey number 4.

Also, . reported how former Nigerian international Victor Anichebe claimed that legendary Kanu Nwankwo attracted lots of Nigerians as well as Africans to support Premier League club Arsenal.

In a recent interview with Premier League Productions, Anichebe who was also a product of Arsenal academy stated that Kanu’s skills caught his attention.

During his stint at the England club, Kanu featured in 273 games, scoring 54 goals while providing 29 assists.

Anichebe who expressed delight having played with the legend in the Nigerian senior national team stated that ‘Papilo’ has envious skills.

