super-eagles-legend-mikel-looking-fit-as-he-resumes-training-in-new-club-where-he’d-be-paid-n1.6bn-as-salary

Mikel Obi recently signed a staggering contract to join Kuwait Sporting Club where he will earn $4 million annually

The former Super Eagles midfielder has arrived the club and is already preparing for the challenges of next campaign

Mikel posted a picture of himself in training as he looks fit and ready to battle and possibly win titles with the club

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mikel Obi who recently signed a mouth-watering contract with Kuwait Sporting Club has resumed pre-season activities with his new team.

The 34-year-old former Chelsea defensive midfielder recently completed a big move to Kuwaiti outfit after leaving English Championship side Stoke City where he played for the whole of last season.

Mikel will earn a massive $4 million annually (N1.6 billion) at his new club and he has quickly moved to begin preparations ahead of next season with the club.

Mikel Obi set to start new challenge in Kuwait.

Photo: Ahmed Awaad

Source: Getty Images

The former Middlesbrough star is expected to earn a huge salary in the next 12 months before his contract with them expires, while they will be banking on his wealth of experience to help them win the league since 2019-20 season.

The new signing posted a picture of himself on Instagram in the Kuwait Sporting Club kits, sweating-it-out as he prepares for the new challenge.

“Back at it, preseason,” he captioned the post along with emojis which signifies strength.

Mikel’s kids spotted in Chelsea kits

However, he earlier shared a picture showing his twin girls Ava and Mia wearing Chelsea’s home kit with their father’s jersey number 12 boldly written at the back of the tops.

The girls are so special to the Champions League and Europa League winner who flaunts them on every available platform he has.

Mikel must be proud of the ladies his twin girls are growing to become after sharing their video clip on his Instagram story.

Both girls who will clock six in September were spotted holding hands while walk down the street rocking Chelsea jerseys with different face caps.

The midfielder and his partner Olga Dyachenko welcome the arrival of their bundles of joy in 2015 and have nurtured them with everything they have got in their care.

Who is Nigeria’s richest footballer?

Meanwhile, . earlier reported that former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi who is said to have a net worth of N17.3 billion is Nigeria’s richest footballer according to the latest compilation by carmart.ng.

The Stoke City of England midfielder spent 11 years at Premier League club Chelsea where he won several laurels including the UEFA Champions League.

Mikel who is now 34 years old also won two Premier League titles and another three FA Cup trophies during his time at the Stamford Bridge club.

Source: .