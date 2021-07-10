super-eagles-coach-rohr-names-the-country-that-will-win-euro-2020-final-between-england-and-italy

England will be facing Italy in the final of the EURO 2020 tournament which is expected to be a tough battle

And ahead of the encounter, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr explained that he is expecting England to win

Gernot Rohr added that Gareth Southgate has a good team that can become the champions of Europe

Gernot Rohr who is the gaffer of the Super Eagles of Nigeria is backing the Three-Lions of England to win the 2020 EURO final as they go out to face former world champions Italy.

England no doubt fought their ways into the final thanks to their impressive performances so far and they will be hoping to lift a title for the first time sine 1966.

It has been 55 years now that English fans last celebrated winning a trophy and they are all expecting their team to triumph over the Italians.

According to the report on GOAL, Gernot Rohr made it clear that England have the great team to win the EURO 2020 tournament.

“Of course, England is favourite at home. They are a complete team, physically and tactically on the top.

“The fans are a big support, but I regretted their attitude to whistle the opponents, even the national anthem.”

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Manchester City defender John Stones stated clearly that his teammate at the Etihad and the England national team Raheem Sterling should be named the player of the tournament at the EURO 2020.

So far in the EURO 2020 tournament, Raheem Sterling has been in great form for England as they will be facing Italy in the final on Sunday, July 11.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo is the one leading the goal-scoring chart in the EURO 2020 with five goals, but John Stones explained that his fellow countryman deserve the accolade.

John Stone stated clearly that he is impressed with Raheem Sterling’s form so far in the EURO 2020.

Legit.ng had also reported how Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling stated clearly that the penalty given to England against Denmark in the semifinal of the EURO 2020 was a genuine and clean one.

England have reached the final of the EURO 2020 following their 2-1 win over Denmark with Harry Kane netting the winner despite the Three-Lions conceding the first goal.

Mikkel Damsgaard gave Denmark the lead in the 30th minute only for Simon Kjaer to score an own goal before the end of the first half to level things up for England.

