super-eagles-captain-musa-sends-emotional-message-to-son-on-his-3rd-birthday-after-joining-top-european-club

Super Eagles star Ahmed Musa left Nigeria a few days before his son’s third-year birthday celebration

The attacker returned to Europe and will represent Faith Karagumruk starting from the 2021-22 season

Musa however found a way to rejoice with the youngster after sharing his pictures with a message telling him how much he loves him

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has taken to social media to celebrate his son Ahmed Musa Junior on his third birthday.

The 28-year-old attacker who recently joined Turkish side Faith Karagumruk on a free transfer shared adorable images of the young man on his Instagram page with close to 700k followers

He accompanied the pictures with a few lines expressing how much he loves the three-year-old boy while he is away in Turkey. He said:

Super Eagles captain son Ahmed Musa Junior showered encomiums on his third-year birthday.

Credit – @ahmedmusa718

Source: Instagram

“Children are a blessing from Allah and that is what you have been since you came into our lives. As you celebrate another year today, I pray that you will be greater than I can ever think or imagine. You shall be called blessed in every area of your life. Love you Son.”

Musa Junior looking all gentle and cool struck poses in two different outfits at a well-decorated photos studio.

The post has now generated reactions from current and past Super Eagles stars as they joined the former Premier League forward to celebrate his son on Sunday, July 25.

What messages football star sent to Ahmed Musa Jr

Nantes forward Moses Simon was among the first to comment under the Eagles skipper’s post saying:

“Happy birthday.”

Africa Cup of Nations and Olympics gold medal winner Daniel Amokachi also joined the train as he sends his love towards the youngster. he also said:

“LLAH YA CHIGABA DA RAYA MA NA SU LAFIYA @ahmedmusa718 ALLAH YA MAIMATA MA NA LAFIYA.”

Juwon Oshaniwa was part of the late coach Stephen Keshi’s squad that helped Nigeria clinch their third AFCON title in 2013, and he also sent the boy best wishes, saying:

“HBD Son.”

While Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edoche added:

“Carbon Copy.”

Musa recently moved to Turkey to revive his football career after parting ways with Al Nassr last October. Though he was with NPFL side Kano Pillars for about four months before his return to Europe.

How Turkish giants landed Nigerian forward Ahmed Musa

Source: .