Super Eagles Captain Musa Leaves Kano Pillars For Turkish Club

Musa, Iwobi, Ighalo Nominated For CAF Award
File photo:  Ahmed Musa celebrates after scoring Nigeria’s opener during the game. His strike also represents Nigeria’s first goal at Russia 2018. Mark RALSTON / bioreports

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has teamed up with Turkish club side Fatih Karagumruk from Kano Pillars. 

The Super Lig team confirmed the signing of the 28-year-old on their Instagram handle on Thursday evening.

“We added the 28-year-old Nigerian offensive player to our squad. During his career, he played for clubs such as VVV Venlo, CSKA Moscow and Leicester City,” the club wrote but did not give details about the contractual agreements.

“He scored 15 goals in 87 matches for the Nigerian National Team. We wish success to Ahmed Musa under the Karagümrük jersey, signed by our Vice President Serkan Hurma and our Sporting Director Murat Akın.”


