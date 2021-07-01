super-eagles-arrive-in-us-ahead-of-mexico-clash

The Super Eagles have arrived in Los Angeles, USA ahead of their international friendly match against Mexico this weekend.

The delegation includes 22 players and several officials, including Mohammed Sanusi, the General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

They will be joined by the NFF President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick.

The match is billed for the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with a 77,5000- capacity arena expected to be filled up.

This will make it the most attended game globally since the restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eagles present in camp:

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabili (Lobi Stars); John Noble (Enyimba FC)

Defenders: ; Imoh Obot (Enyimba FC); Tebo Franklin Degaulle (Nasarawa United); Lawal Oriyomi Murtala (Kwara United); Olisa Ndah (Akwa United); Adekunle Adeleke (Abia Warriors); Tope Olusesi (Rangers International); Enyinnaya Kazie (Rivers United)

Midfielders: Anthony Shimaga (Rangers International); Seth Mayi (Akwa United); Uche Onwuasonaya (Plateau United); Ibrahim Olawoyin (Rangers International); Anayo Iwuala (Enyimba FC)

Forwards: Neurot Emmanuel (Plateau United); Abdulmutalif Sanusi (Katsina United); Mohammed Zulkifilu (Plateau United); Sunday Adetunji (Rivers United); Stephen Jude (Kwara United); Charles Ashimene (Akwa United); Chinonso Ezekwe (Rangers International); Auwalu Ali Malam (Kano Pillars)

The match will kick-off at 8pm LA time on Saturday (4am in Nigeria on Sunday).

