Suns vs. Clippers score: Live NBA playoff updates as Paul George, Los Angeles look to force Game 7 in WCF – CBSSports.com

The Phoenix Suns remain one win away from reaching their first NBA Finals since 1993. Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers avoided elimination in Game 5, but can’t lower their guard Wednesday night, especially at home, as the Suns have won five of their last six games on the road. We’ll find out if Chris Paul, who seeks his first-ever Finals appearance, can help Phoenix claim the Western Conference crown and avoid taking the series to a seventh game. With one quarter left to play at Staples Center, it is the Suns who own a double-digit lead over the Clippers.

Phoenix was one of the worst teams in the league just two seasons ago. Now, it’s closing in on a trip to the Finals. Paul and the Suns could not finish off the Clippers on Monday, thanks to George’s playoff career-high 41 points on 15-of-20 shooting in Los Angeles’ 116-102 win. George has now scored 20-plus points in all 18 games this postseason. The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard (knee) for the eighth straight game as they continue to climb out of what was once a 2-0 series hole.

For more on the NBA playoffs, we’ve got you covered with an in-depth look at the Suns-Clippers series, the round-by-round playoff schedule, a breakdown of our expert predictions for both the conference finals round and the entire postseason. Follow below for all the real-time updates throughout Game 6 between Phoenix and Los Angeles.