Suns vs. Clippers score: Live NBA playoff updates as Paul George, Los Angeles look to force Game 7 in WCF – CBSSports.com

The Phoenix Suns remain one win away from reaching their first NBA Finals since 1993. Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers avoided elimination in Game 5, but can’t lower their guard Wednesday night, especially at home, as the Suns have won five of their last six games on the road. We’ll find out if Chris Paul, who seeks his first-ever Finals appearance, can help Phoenix claim the Western Conference crown and avoid taking the series to a seventh game. With one quarter left to play at Staples Center, it is the Suns who own a double-digit lead over the Clippers.
Phoenix was one of the worst teams in the league just two seasons ago. Now, it’s closing in on a trip to the Finals. Paul and the Suns could not finish off the Clippers on Monday, thanks to George’s playoff career-high 41 points on 15-of-20 shooting in Los Angeles’ 116-102 win. George has now scored 20-plus points in all 18 games this postseason. The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard (knee) for the eighth straight game as they continue to climb out of what was once a 2-0 series hole.
For more on the NBA playoffs, we’ve got you covered with an in-depth look at the Suns-Clippers series, the round-by-round playoff schedule, a breakdown of our expert predictions for both the conference finals round and the entire postseason. Follow below for all the real-time updates throughout Game 6 between Phoenix and Los Angeles.
9:00
P
LAC +1, o214.5
ESPN
Season Leaders
|
points
|
D. Booker
D. Booker
|
K. Leonard
K. Leonard
|
assists
|
C. Paul
C. Paul
|
P. George
P. George
|
rebounds
|
D. Ayton
D. Ayton
|
P. George
P. George
clippers emptying the bench. ty lue letting his starters get one last ovation from the fans
hahahah they just showed the replay and chris paul gets up cheering and raising his arms in dramatic fashion. incredible troll
beverley ejected obviously
oh boy beverley just ran up and shoved chris paul in the back as he was walking towards the bench on the timeout. paul probably said something but there’s no reason for beverley to react like that. he’ll probably be tossed
good lord chris paul is unconscious! he drains the three and it’s 118-92 suns with 5:49 left. just an incredible second half from paul
and cp3 responds with an and one three pointer! continuing a big time game
sheesh paul george just made cp3 fall lol
chris paul is absolutely feeling it. suns are up by 20 and it’s starting to feel like this one is over
97-83 suns at the end of the third quarter. they’re one quarter away from the finals. chris paul dominated the third quarter and now has 22 points and six assists. devin booker, meanwhile, has 18/4/4. clippers have been resilient all postseason, but do they have one last run in them? if so they’ll need paul george to step up. he only has 16 points so far on 4 of 11 from the field
man incredible run here by chris paul. clippers looked like they were getting back in the game and he just took over
refs decide to give boogie a technical for a “physical taunt”
chris paul just got inside for a layup and then ran into boogie and flopped to the ground. boogie maybe made a little unnecessary contact with the elbow but cp3 absolutely sold that
oof paul george just tried to rip through and got booker right in the nose with his elbow. they’re going to review the play but the bigger concern for booker is the status of his nose. he broke it in three places earlier in the series and was not wearing his mask tonight
batum for three! 10-0 run now for the clippers and it’s a seven-point game. suns are forced to take a timeout
quick 7-0 run from the clippers out of the timeout. big time response from them. still a 10-point game but this is manageable now
