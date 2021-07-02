Home SPORTS Suns’ Chris Paul gets Twitter apology from Clippers’ Patrick Beverley after Game 6 shove
Suns’ Chris Paul gets Twitter apology from Clippers’ Patrick Beverley after Game 6 shove

Patrick Beverley’s emotions got the best of him Wednesday night.

With the Phoenix Suns minutes away from winning the Western Conference finals and advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993, Beverly walked by Chris Paul, stop and turned around and then shoved Paul.

At that point, the Suns had a 26-point lead on their way to a 130-103 Game 6 win.

On Thursday, after some time to think about the loss and the six game series, Beverly took to Twitter to apologize for the shove.

“@CP3 emotions got the best of me last night gang,” Beverley tweeted. “My bad wasn’t meant for you. Congrats on making it to the Finals. Best of Luck.”

Patrick Beverley was ejected for shoving Chris Paul in the back during the fourth quarter of the Suns' series-clinching win over the Clippers.

***

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Suns’ Chris Paul gets Twitter apology from Patrick Beverley after shove

