‘Sunrise Tells The Story’ On Country Stylists Midland’s New Ballad – uDiscover Music

Country stylists Midland have announced the July 16 release of the new five-song collection The Last Resort. Ahead of its appearance, they’ve shared the song “Sunrise Tells The Story,” written by the band’s Jess Carson with Jessi Alexander and Aaron Raitiere.

Rolling Stone says that the new songs see Midland “leaning into an urban cowboy vibe,” and notes that the lead ballad is “a whole new aesthetic for the trio, who trade the rhinestones of their last album cycle for the Palm Springs couture of boxy suits and unbuttoned camp shirts.”

The trio of Carson, Mark Wystrach, and Cameron Duddy are currently on the road with a number of US dates, to be followed by their latest, delayed visit to the UK in September. This includes a London show at the Roundhouse on September 8. Their North American itinerary named The Last Resort, announced in May, will begin on October 7 and run through to December 16, featuring special guest Hailey Whitters.

In the spring, the band released the behind-the-scenes documentary Midland: The Sonic Ranch, which was available across ViacomCBS platforms, including CMT and MTV Live. It told the story of the trio’s formation, and was named after the studio where they first convened, nestled, as they described it, along the dusty American side of the Rio Grande outside El Paso, Texas.”

Pre-order The Last Resort, which is released on July 16.

The full tracklist for The Last Resort, with songwriter credits, is:

1. “And Then Some” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

2. “Sunrise Tells The Story” (Jess Carson, Jessi Alexander, Aaron Raitiere)

3. “Two To Two Step” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

4. “Take Her Off Your Hands” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

5. “Adios Cowboy” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Marv Green, JT Harding)

