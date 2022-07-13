Home WORLD NEWS Sunjwan attack: NIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir
Sunjwan attack: NIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The

National Investigation Agency

(NIA) on Wednesday raided three locations in south Kashmir in connection with the April 22 terror attack on a

CISF

vehicle in Jammu’s

Sunjwan

in which one assistant sub-inspector of CISF was killed.

The searches were carried out in one location in Pulwama district and two places in Anantnag district, and different kinds of incriminating materials were seized, said an agency spokesperson.

Fifteen CISF personnel were on their way for a cordon-and-search operation when the attack took place. Apart from the ASI, two terrorists were killed in the firefight while four security personnel, including two CISF jawans and two policemen, were wounded.

