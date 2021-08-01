Home SPORTS Suni Lee Wins Third Olympic Medal With Bronze in Uneven Bars
Suni Lee Wins Third Olympic Medal With Bronze in Uneven Bars

Suni Lee Wins Third Olympic Medal With Bronze in Uneven Bars originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Suni Lee is building a colorful collection of Olympic medals.

After previously earning a gold medal and silver medal in Tokyo, the 18-year-old American won bronze during Sunday’s women’s uneven bars final. She was the first gymnast to compete in the final and posted a 14.500 score with a difficulty of 6.200.

Belgium’s Nina Derwael won gold with a score of 15.200, while Russian Olympic Committee’s Anastasiia Iliankova won silver with a score of 14.833.

Lee became the individual all-around champion on Thursday. She posted the top score for the uneven bars in the all-around competition at 15.300.

Lee still has one more competition left in Tokyo. She will go for a medal in the women’s balance beam final at 4:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday. She had the third-best score in the event during qualifying and second-best score during the individual all-around.

