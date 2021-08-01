Suni Lee Wins Third Olympic Medal With Bronze in Uneven Bars originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Suni Lee is building a colorful collection of Olympic medals.

After previously earning a gold medal and silver medal in Tokyo, the 18-year-old American won bronze during Sunday’s women’s uneven bars final. She was the first gymnast to compete in the final and posted a 14.500 score with a difficulty of 6.200.

Belgium’s Nina Derwael won gold with a score of 15.200, while Russian Olympic Committee’s Anastasiia Iliankova won silver with a score of 14.833.

Lee became the individual all-around champion on Thursday. She posted the top score for the uneven bars in the all-around competition at 15.300.

Lee still has one more competition left in Tokyo. She will go for a medal in the women’s balance beam final at 4:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday. She had the third-best score in the event during qualifying and second-best score during the individual all-around.