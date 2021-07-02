sunday-igboho’s-spokesman-claims-dss-hid-millions-of-naira-taken-from-activist’s-house-(video)

Olayomi Koiki, spokesperson to the self-acclaimed Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo Igboho, has accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of allegedly carting away millions of Naira, as well as foreign currencies from his principal’s residence during Thursday’s raid.

Koiki said the DSS only showed Nigerians guns and other things said to have been recovered from Igboho’s house during the attack, but did not disclose that Naira, foreign currency notes and jewelries were taken away from Sunday Igboho.

bioreports reports that the DSS confirmed last night that it raided Sunday Igboho’s house on the allegation that he was stockpiling arms to fight the State.

The DSS said two persons were killed in a gun battle during the raid, adding that seven AK-47 rifles, three pump action guns, 30 AK-47 magazines, 5,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and others were recovered.

Reacting in a live Facebook video, Koiki said the DSS cooked up lies against his principal.

“You can see the lies cooked up by the DSS. You can see they confirmed killing two Yorubas. If you believe the DSS, that means you believe the lies that have been cooked in the last 60 years in the nation called Nigeria.

“They wanted to kill Sunday Igboho but he escaped. They said those guns belonged to us, ask them how we didn’t kill any of the officers with the guns.

“When they wanted to show you what they recovered, they said they recovered AK-47, pump action rifles, charms and so on. But they never talked about the millions of Naira that was taken away from the house.

“They never talked about the pounds sterling, they never talked about the dollars, the Euros that were taken away. Do you know that hundreds of jewelries belonging to Chief Sunday Igboho were moved by the DSS?

“Maybe they have started giving that to their wives or girlfriends, but it was never disclosed. That means the DSS didn’t come just to kill, they also came as armed robbers,” Koiki alleged.

