sunday-igboho’s-lawyer-prefers-agitator-dies-in-cotonou-prison-than-be-extradited-to-nigeria

Ibrahim David Salami, one of the lawyers on the legal team of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a. Sunday Igboho, has said he will prefer that he died in Benin Republic than allow him to be handed over to the Nigerian government.

Salami vowed that everything will be done to ensure that Igboho is not extradited to Nigeria.

The Beninese Yoruba and law lecturer, told BBC Yoruba: “it is important that Igboho is not extradited to Nigeria under any circumstances.”

“It is better for him to die here in Benin than be extradited to Nigeria,” he said.

Sunday Igboho handcuffed inside Cotonou cell, being fed by someone – Lawyer, Salami


“With all that happened in his house and how the army is threatening him, allowing for his extradition will amount to sending him home to death.

“Rather than do that, it would be better to keep him in Benin and kill him than to let him go to Nigeria to be slaughtered like an animal.

“That has been our struggle and agitation here in Benin,” he added.

He said Igboho would know his fate on Monday, when the court is expected to rule on whether he committed an offence in Nigeria warranting his extradition.

