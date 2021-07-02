Sunday Igboho’s charms didn’t fail, he escaped to prepare for fight – Ifa Priest

An Ifa priest, Ifayemi Elebuibon, has reacted to the attack on the residence of Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Igboho by the Department of State Services, DSS.

Elebuibon said Igboho escaped during the attack to prepare to fight another day, adding that his charms did not fail.

Speaking with BBC Yoruba, the Ifa Priest insisted that Igboho did not a abandon his associates during the attack.

According to Elebuibon, “It is not that Igboho’s charms failed him, the whole raid was an attack, an invasion, a tragedy.

“He was not prepared for the attack, it happened all of sudden but he who fights and runs lives to fight another day. A warrior who fights and doesn’t know how to retreat will perish with the battle. He (Igboho) ran to fight another day, he didn’t abandon his followers because if he hadn’t escaped, it would have been a different thing entirely.”

DSS had invaded Igboho’s residence in Ibadan in the wee hours of Thursday.

Some people were killed and others arrested during the operation.

The secret police later paraded some of Igboho’s associates arrested with weapons and charms.

How Sunday Igboho’s residence was allegedly invaded