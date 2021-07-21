2 hours wey don pass

Some protesters for Ibadan, Oyo State South West Nigeria enta street to call on goment make dem free Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho wey authorities arrest for Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday.

Supporters of di yoruba Nation activist enta di Lagos-Ibadan express road to protest with placards wey dem write different things inside and hala say dem no want wetin happun to MKO Abiola to happun to Sunday Igboho.

Di protesters add say dem no want di goment of Benin Republic to hand over (extradite) Sunday Igboho to Nigeria, instead make dey just release am.

Dis protest dey happun afta rumour bin spread yesterday night say dem release Igboho afta some high diplomatic intervention.

But dis morning di Lead counsel to, Sunday Igboho say e dey likely say im client go appear for court for Benin Republic on today.

“I know say dem go carry Sunday Igboho go court on Wednesday because di pipo wey catch am and Nigeria goment go try to get clearance to extradite am go back to Nigeria.” Di Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Yomi Aliyu tok.

Dis no be di first time wen supporters of Sunday Igboho dey protest, early dis month, dem protest against di raid for im house wey operatives of di Department of State Services do and demand di release of di 13 pipo wey dem arrest during di raid.

Nigeria Secret Police DSS confam say dem kill two men and arrest 13 pipo wen dem raid di house of di Yoruba Nation activist for Ibadan, Oyo state on Thursday, 1st July.

Tok-tok pesin for di Nigeria Secret Police, Peter Afunanya explain say dem raid di activist house based on intelligence report say im dey gada weapons to cause kasala within di region.

Who be Sunday Igboho?

Igboho brand imself as Yoruba activist wey dey protest against how Yoruba pipo no get mouth for Nigeria again and how Fulani herdsmen, wey im say dey kill southern farmers anyhow, never enter di net of authorities.

According to reports, im grow up for Modakeke area for Osun state, south-west Nigeria but im hometown na Igboho wey dey for Oyo State.

During im early days for Modakeke, Oga Sunday bin dey do mechanic work for dia.

Im become popular during di former Oyo state govnor Rashidi Ladoja impeachment wahala for di support wey im give di govnor.