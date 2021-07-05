4 July 2021

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Sunday Igboho Wetin we call dis foto, Sunday Igboho

Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho lawyer, Yomi Alliyu, don demand say make DSS pay five hundred million Naira in damages and apologise to im client for wetin dem do for im Ibadan house on Thursday.

Oga Yomi request di payment of di five hundred million naira as compensation for all di motor wey di shooting for di compound bin spoil.

E also allege say all di weapons wey dey di house bin dey planted by di members of di Department of Secret Service plus including the guns of di police escorts for two of Sunday Igboho visitors dem.

Im tok dis one for inside statement. Di lawyer accuse di Department of State Services of trying to kill im client wen dem enta di house.

On Thursday DSS pipo bin raid Igboho house for Ibadan as dem allege say im get weapons and since don declare am wanted.

Oga Aliyu ask Nigeria goment for compensation on top di pipo wey follow die during di rai and make Nigeria secret police stop to dey call Sunday Igboho say e be criminal.

Wetin we call dis foto, Sunday Igboho share fotos of di Ibadan attack before e cancel di Lagos rally.

Nigeria Secret Police tok-tok pesin Peter Afunanya later for Thursday night wen dem dey follow tori pipo tok say dem raid di activist house based on intelligence report say im dey allegedly gada weapons to cause kasala within di region.

E confam say gun fight happun for di activist residence between security pipo and Igboho men wey lead to di death of two pipo and arrest of 13 others.

During di raid, DSS say dem carry seven AK 47 riffles, three Pump Action guns, Five thousand rounds of ammunition among oda tins from di house. Plus kill two pipo but Alliyu allege say na seven pipo di DSS kill on di day.

So far dem neva yet arrest Igboho even as im planned Yoruba Nation rally bin hold for Lagos on Saturday.