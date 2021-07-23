4 hours wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Sunday Igboho Wetin we call dis foto, Sunday Igboho

Di Beninese Court of Appeal for Cotonou, Benin Republic don order di release of di wife of di Yoruba activist Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho and also adjourn im extradition case till Monday, 26th of July, 2021..

Dis na afta both of dem bin appear before di Cotonou Cour d’Appel to witness di case of dia extradition on Thursday.

According to reports, dem free Sunday Igboho wife Ropo, afta dem no find anything against her.

Reports say, di court go continue to table Sunday Igboho mata on Monday.

Sunday Igboho lawyer for Benin Republic, Ibrahim David Salami tell BBC say na both Germany and Nigeria passport dem see for Igboho hand contrary to di tori wey bin dey spread say dem see am with Benin Republic passport.

Meanwhile, di court order say make dem return Sunday Igboho to di Brigade Criminal till Monday, wen di case go continue for court.

Before Igboho and im wife appear for court on Thursday, one judicial source for Benin bin tell BBC say dem question Sunday Igboho for di criminal brigade.

Afta dem finish dat one, na im e go appear before di Cour d’Appel for Cotonou. For court, dem go examine di international arrest warrant.

If dem find am to be in order, di court fit extradite am. If dem no find am to be in order (maybe some legal or administrative issue with di warrant or oda concern), dem go refer am before di prosecutor.

As e no commit any of di alleged crimes for Benin, na di prosecutor go decide di next steps. Dat is if di Appeals Court find issue with di warrant.

So extradition dey on di table and dem fit even decide dat one on Friday.

Na on Tuesday, 19, July, 2021 na im tori pipo start to dey report say authorities arrest di Yoruba activist for Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday.

Tok bin dey ground say na wen Igboho and e wife bin wan travel comot from di kontri wit Benin Republic passport na im dem arrest am.

Dis details BBC no fit confam, as all efforts to get official confirmation of wetin happun for Cotonou no yield result as di authorities no release any official statement to confam or deny anything.

Igboho arrest come weeks afta Nigeria secret police, di Department of State Security Services, DSS bin declare Igboho wanted for allegedly stockpiling arms, allegation wey e don deny since.

Igboho brand imself as Yoruba activist wey dey protest against how Yoruba pipo no get mouth for Nigeria again and how Fulani herdsmen, wey im say dey kill southern farmers anyhow, never enter di net of authorities.

Sunday Igboho begin make news again afta e come forward since January 2021 wen e issue seven-day ultimatum to who e call killer herders for Ibarapa area of Oyo State.

Since den, e don lead im pipo and rally to demand for a Yoruba nation and to stop di farmers-herders clash for im region.

But authorities bin don cut several warnings give am about im ways and method.