News Africa

Sunday Igboho Wife Regains Freedom after Cancellation of Lagos Rally

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Some minutes after the freedom fighter and leader of Oodua Nation agitators, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho suspended the Lagos Oodua rally scheduled to hold on Saturday, his wife and children were released in Ekiti State.

According to NPO reports, his family was released by the Department of State Service DSS and the Nigerian Soldiers in Ekiti State, while they went away with seven others.

