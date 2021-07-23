Sunday Igboho: What Yoruba leaders must do against Buhari govt – Nnamdi Kanu’s brother

A brother to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Emmanuel Prince, has urged Yoruba leaders not to allow the Nigerian government to repatriate the freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho.

Emmanuel made the call while reacting to the arrest of Igboho.

He commended Southeast leaders for throwing their weight behind Igboho, following his arrest.

Speaking in Umuahia, Abia State, Emmanuel lamented that billions were committed to apprehending Kanu and Igboho.

He said: “They commit billions to kidnap Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho in a gang-style manner. I commend the Yoruba nation for standing behind their son, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho. They shouldn’t allow his repatriation.

“My brother is a freedom fighter and has at no time directed anybody to bear arms, let alone kill. But some people in this country are killing and admitting that they’re the ones that killed without the government, Malami or the security agencies arresting or preferring charges against them.”

Igboho was arrested at an airport in Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday night.

He was arrested a few weeks after the Department of State Services, DSS, declared him wanted after a raid in his residence.

