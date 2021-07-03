sunday-igboho:-south-west-governors-convey-emergency-meeting

The six governors in the South-West geopolitical zone have convened an emergency meeting on Friday evening over current national issues.

A top source told Saturday Bioreports News that the governors met virtually and discussed issues affecting the region.

The source could not confirm whether the governors discussed the raid by operatives of the Department of State Services on the Ibadan residence of Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho.

However, it was gathered that the issue was discussed, among others.

“They are meeting but no one is sure if it is because of Igboho. There are several reasons governors can meet (on) especially in the face of the precarious situation ( in the country),” the source said.

It was gathered that governors who took part in the meeting were Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

The meeting was chaired by Akeredolu, who is the chairman of the governors’ forum in the zone.