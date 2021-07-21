Sunday Igboho should be freed, northern clerics romancing bandits – Yoruba nation agitators

Yoruba nation agitators on Wednesday, said freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Igboho, should be freed.

The agitators said Igboho should be granted freedom, alleging that just like Northern leaders are “romancing bandits.”

They made the call while urging the government of Benin Republic not to extradite Igboho to Nigeria.

Addressing journalists during a protest in Soka area of Ibadan, leader of the protesters Yusuf Ajikobi, insisted that Igboho has committed an offence against the Nigerian government, hence should be granted his freedom.

He said: “We are here to appeal to the Beninoise Government not to extradite Igboho to the Nigerian Government.

“They should allow him to seek asylum in Germany.

“Help us ask Buhari and his people; what is the offence of Igboho? He asked Fulani herders killing and raping our people to leave; is that an offence? The federal government under Buhari knows where bandits and Boko Haram leaders are but they ignore them, preferring to use Nigeria resources to kidnap peace-loving people and put them in jail.

“This government watched a northern cleric romancing bandits, visiting them in the forest but this government still claims not to know the bandits’ whereabouts.”

The freedom fighter was apprehended at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday night.

Igboho was said to be on his way to Germany when he was arrested by security operatives at the airport.

The agitator had fled Nigeria after he was declared wanted by the Department of State Services, DSS, over arms discovered in his residence.

Though the Nigerian government has remained silent over Igboho’s arrest, there are reports that efforts are on to extradite the freedom fighter back to the country.

Meanwhile, Yomi Alliyu had alleged that Igboho is being subjected to inhumane treatment.

He had claimed that the agitator was chained to walls of his cell in Cotonou.