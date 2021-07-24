Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has reacted to the arrest of Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

The Governor, while addressing newsmen at the Polling Unit 019 Ward 08, Ikoyi II, where he cast his vote during the Local Government/Council Areas election on Saturday, stated that some stakeholders in the region are “working behind the scenes” regarding the arrest and detention of Igboho in the West African country.

He stated this while responding to questions on why Southwest leaders were mum on the arrest of the Yoruba nation freedom fighter by authorities of Benin Republic.

Sanwo-Olu stated that: “These are very difficult times for all of us. I can assure you that people are working behind the scenes.

“At occasions like this, it’s not by how many press people you call.

“I’m aware that a lot of people have responses that they are doing quietly and privately and it doesn’t have to be a public conversation.”

Recall that Igboho was arrested alongside his wife on Monday at an airport in Cotonou while allegedly trying to flee to Germany.

His wife was released on Thursday after a hearing on the activist’s extradition to Nigeria but Igboho was remanded following the adjournment of the hearing.

Sunday Igboho’s wife committed no crime to be detained – Fani-Kayode tells Benin, Nigerian govts