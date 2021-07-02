sunday-igboho:-police-begins-show-of-force-amid-tension-over-yoruba-nation-lagos-rally

The Police in Lagos State have embarked on a show of force to prove they are battle ready for Yoruba agitator, Sunday Igboho and his cohorts.

Tension is high in some parts of the state over the attack on the Ibadan home of Igboho by Nigerian forces as well as the planned Yoruba Nation rally on Saturday.

Secessionist organizations have vowed to go ahead with the gathering despite the ban announced by the Police.

A body of self-determination, Yoruba groups and co-organisers, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO) had told bioreports that the event will go on as scheduled.

The venue, Gani Fawehimi Freedom Park in Ojota, has witnessed increased presence of security operatives.

bioreports findings show that a cross-section of residents on South-West origin are speaking in favour of the rally and providing tactic support.

They belong to the category of the Yoruba who believe the region can be an independent state and compete globally.

But the federal government and Lagos authorities are opposed to the rally on the grounds that it may trigger violence.

Officials and the Police say Lagos cannot afford to go through another round of the carnage that occured during the EndSARS protests that shook Nigeria.

On Friday, the Police deployed hundreds of officers and assets including motorcycles, heavy trucks, and Armoured Personnel Carrier vehicles.

Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi said the demonstration was “a warning signal to whoever or any group of persons planning to stage any procession or foment troubles in Lagos”.

On Thursday, Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu warned that anyone caught participating in the Yoruba Nation rally will be prosecuted.

In response to the latest development, two Yoruba breakaway proponents stressed that people will come out on Saturday.

“You only live once. I will go to Ojota tomorrow to add my voice to the calls for Nigeria to allow the Yoruba people leave,” one of them, a trader said in local dialect.