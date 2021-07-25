sunday-igboho:-olubadan-sends-delegation-to-monitor-court-proceedings-in-cotonou

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, on Sunday, declared that he has sent a delegation to Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Adetunji noted that he sent the delegation in order to observe the proceedings of the court case involving Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

Our correspondent gathered that Igboho was last week arrested by security agents in Cotonou.

He was arrested along with one of his wives on their way to Germany, bioreports recalls.

But, the Olubadan, while speaking, noted that he has sent “a delegation to monitor the Court processes”.

He spoke while exchanging views with some indigenes of Ibadan among whom were Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes President General, Prince Yemisi Adeaga, first vice President General, Dr. Tirimisiyu Oladimeji; Ekefa Olubadan, Senior Chief Lekan Alabi; Ajia Olubadan, Chief Wasiu Aderoju Alaadorin; Mogaji Makusota, Prof. Oluwasegun Adekunle and Personal Assistant to the Olubadan, Adeola Oloko.

Olubadan who did not disclose the identity of the delegation said that “those to observe the court proceedings where Sunday Igboho will be facing trial would be in court on Monday”.

He said that it has become necessary in order to allay the fears of several people including protesters who besiege his palace to protest against his arrest.

He added that he is not folding his arms over the travails of Sunday Igboho and his co-travellers.

“Sunday Igboho lives in Ibadan, got married in Ibadan, rear children in Ibadan, built houses in Ibadan and as such he has the rights to be protected by Ibadan traditional institution within the ambit of the law just like any human being in Ibadan.”

Olubadan while speaking further added that he was in touch with prominent royal traditional rulers.

Adetunji however urged the people to remain calm and law abiding as truth will prevail.

