Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu’s cases may boomerang – Primate Ayodele warns Buhari

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Sunday warned the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to tread cautiously with Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho.

Primate Ayodele warned the Buhari-led government to apply caution in handling Kanu and Igboho’s cases because it may boomerang.

Kanu, who is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB; and Igboho, a Yoruba freedom fight, will on Monday face trials in Nigeria and Benin Republic respectively.

Sunday Igboho witch-hunted, Buhari govt should tread softly – Primate Ayodele

While Kanu was recently rearrested and repatriated from an unknown African country, Igboho was nabbed in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

However, the clergyman, while speaking with bioreports, said the Buhari government was only making Igboho and Kanu popular.

Primate Ayodele insisted that both Kanu and Igboho would not be instrumental in Nigeria’s break-up.

The clergyman pointed out that Nigeria would break-up peacefully.

He said: “Arresting Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu is only making them popular beyond necessary, they can’t break Nigeria until when God says.

“Nigeria will break peacefully and not by violence. Let this government be careful in handling these cases so it won’t boomerang against them.

“I’m not supporting Sunday Igboho or Nnamdi Kanu but let the Government threat cautiously”.

The clergyman also berated the Federal Government over its inability to arrest bandits and ISWAP terrorists in the North.

“Boko Haram is from the north, ISWAP is from the north, Miyetti Allah has shown how dangerous they can be. They have been caught with guns and harmful substances, how many arrests have been made within that circle?

“If the government wants to fight terrorism, let it not be done with segregation, it should be fought thoroughly and totally regardless of the tribe, state, region,” he added.