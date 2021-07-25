Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu not alone – Fani-Kayode warns FG

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister, has warned the Federal Government to handle Sunday Adeyemo, a Yoruba separatist also known as Sunday Igboho, and Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), with care.

The pair will be arraigned in courts in Nigeria and Benin Republic on Monday. While Kanu will be arraigned in Abuja after his rearrest, Sunday Igboho will be arraigned in Benin Republic. Both men have been at the centre of agitations for Biafra and Oduduwa Republic respectively.

Reacting to their scheduled trial, Fani-Kayode, in a tweet on Sunday, warned the Nigerian government to tread with caution, saying Kanu and Igboho control millions of hearts as well as represent a major cause.

“Tomorrow the two most powerful separatist leaders in Nigeria, namely @MaziNnamdiKanu & @_IgbohoSunday, will appear before two separate courts in two separate nations,” he wrote.

“They both control millions of hearts & minds & they represent a mighty cause. They are not alone: Nigeria beware!”