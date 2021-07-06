6 July 2021, 06:38 WAT New Informate 9 hours wey don pass

Professor Wole Soyinka don react to how DSS raid Nigerian activist, Sunday Igboho house and arrest im men, come later declare am wanted.

Di Nigerian Nobel Laureate say make goment stop dey pursue Igboho as a criminal.

“Di pursue don start by acting in a criminal fashion against am because if Igboho come to trial, I guarantee say goment go dey embarrassed” he tok.

Igboho bin raise alarm on say im house come under attack on Thursday morning for Ibadan, Oyo state Nigeria.

Im tell BBC pidgin say di attack happun early mor-mor.

Di activist say di invasion come as surprise to am becos im activism na for di safety of im pipo and e dey violence free.

Di Nigeria secret police, DSS later come out on Thursday night to confirm say na dem storm and raid Sunday Igboho house for Ibadan.

“Igboho wey real name na Sunday Adeyemo dey stockpile arms.” Na so DSS tok-tok pesin Peter Afunanya declare for Abuja.

Afunanya explain say one joint operations for Sunday Igboho domot result in di death of two of im guards.

While odas escape with gunshot wounds and 13 suspects wey include 12 males plus one female dey DSS custody. E add.

Dem ask di Yoruba nation activist Sunday Igboho to surrender imsef to di DSS.

Wetin we call dis Video, Prof. Wole Soyinka react to Nnamdi Kanu arrest and Sunday Igboho house raid

Professor Wole Soyinka say to arrest Igboho or declare am wanted, no go be in di interest of di goment.

“Make dem tell Igboho, we make a mistake, we for no act in dis way, you are no longer wanted,” Soyinka tok.

“Please go back to your home, infact, make dem escort am to im home quietly and let im resume im normal life.”

He add say Igboho fit don go underground to protect imsef and perhaps to be able to continue im declared struggle to protect and defend im own pipo and to let di aggressors know say dem no be lords.

Di political commentator also chook mouth for di arrest of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu say goment suppose don also declare Miyetti Allah, a terrorist group.

Miyetti Allah na Cattle Breeders Association na di join bodi of herdsmen for Nigeria.

Di group don face accuse of many herders-farmers clash wey don happun for di kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di Miyetti Allah Cattle join bodi don get mouth since herdsmen begin dey show diasef for di kontri.

FG suppose don proscribe Miyeti Allah before IPOB – Wole Soyinka

Professor Wole Soyinka say goment for don arrest di leadership of Miyetti Allah long before dem declare IPOB a terrorist organisation.

“I dey part of di pipo wey say dem for don declare Miyetti Allah, a terrorist organisation long before dem.”

For interview wit BBC pidgin Professor Wole Soyinka dey react to di arrest of di leader of di proscribed Independent People of Biafra, IPOB group, Nnamdi Kanu.

Di kontri Justice Minister Abubakar Malami bin announce on di 30th of June, say dem return Kanu to Nigeria.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nnamdi Kanu wey disappear for September 2017 after im 2015 arrest still get case for court.

For im reaction to di arrest, Oga Soyinka tok say: “Di goment no fit wash imsef clean on wetin look like comparative energy in pursuing di destabilising ‘forces’ in dis nation.

“I bin throw a challenge to Buhari say wetin I expect from a Commander-in-Chief, a true leader na say wen we identify di pipo wey dey kill farmers, take dia farms, occupy dia villages, na to issue a deadline say any illegal occupant of any village, farms.

“To give 48 hours to quit and dem unleash di mightiest forces of dis nation against dem. But e ignore am even as many pipo don tok di same thing in different fronts

“And years later, di head of state come out to say, we will respond to dis pipo – IPOB – in di language dey understand.

“Dat na wetin I bin dey expect am to say years ago, at di beginning of di insurgency of di cattle rustlers even as e dey clear say dem dey carry out organised crimes.”