Sunday Igboho may be killed if released now – Lawyer

The legal team of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Igboho, has revealed why the freedom fighter should remain detained in Benin Republic.

Olusegun Falola, one of Igboho’s lawyers said the agitator may be killed if the Beninese court orders his release now.

Falola said Igboho may be killed due to the tension between the Nigerian government and its Benin Republic counterpart.

He noted that though the laws of Benin Republic forbids Igboho to be incarcerated beyond one week, he would remain in custody due to the attention generated by the case.

Sunday Igboho’s lawyer prefers agitator dies in Cotonou prison than be extradited to Nigeria

Falola maintained that the Yoruba nation agitator has not committed any offence in Benin Republic to warrant continued detention.

“Though the laws of Benin Republic do not allow a person to be detained in police custody beyond one week, authorities in the Benin Republic believe that setting Igboho free at the time the matter was still generating a lot of heat in local and international circles might also expose him to danger.

“His continued incarceration here is to allow things to calm down and for peace to reign between Nigeria and Benin Republic. We have no criminal allegation against him in the Benin Republic.

“Anyone that insists that we should set Igboho free now only wants him killed. He can be killed, which may cause more problems,” Falola told Nation.

Igboho was recently arrested in Cotonou while trying to travel to Germany.

The agitator fled Nigeria to Benin Republic after he was declared wanted by the Department of State Services, DSS.

DSS declared Igboho wanted after weapons were allegedly discovered in his house during a raid.

The freedom fighter, however, denied being responsible for the weapons.