sunday-igboho:-huriwa-reacts-to-buratai’s-role-in-arrest,-move-to-extradite-adeyemo

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA has spoken on the role being played by former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Buratai, since the arrest and move to extradite Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho in Benin Republic.

The group noted that there are orchestrated campaigns of calumny against the former COAS, who is Nigeria’s ambassador to the Benin Republic.

Sunday Igboho and his wife, Ropo, were arrested at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, Benin Republic and HURIWA said it welcomed the release of the activist’s wife.

HURIWA noted that a section of the Nigerian media has been agog with series of attacks on the person of Buratai for allegedly facilitating the arrest and pushing for the extradition of Igboho.

Recall that Pelumi Olajengbesi, a member of Igboho’s legal team, had recently accused Buratai of acting like Sunday Igboho was his property and hastily organizing a private jet for extradition.

HURIWA, however, listed the function of a diplomat, adding that diplomatic missions also provide public services for their nationals, including acting as a notary public, providing electoral registration, issuing passports and papers for military conscription, referring injured or sick nationals to local physicians and lawyers, and ensuring non-discriminatory treatment for those charged with or imprisoned for crimes.

“Thus, assuming without conceding that he played such roles as alleged, as an ambassador who is the ranking government representative stationed in Benin Republic, should General Buratai had folded his arms when someone who has been declared wanted by the government he is representing crosses into his diplomatic territory?” The group queried.

“We HURIWA had earlier taken a position that Mr. Sunday Igboho as a person should be left alone and that the invasion of his house by the Department of State Service, which resulted in the killing of two of his associates as reported are condemnable, but the role Ambassador Buratai is playing as alleged by intervening to tell the government of the host country that someone within the territory he is serving is wanted is just within the job description of his office as President Muhammadu Buhari’s representative in Benin Republic.

“We do not understand what anyone would have wanted General Buratai to do when someone who has been declared wanted by the government he is serving crosses into the jurisdiction he is serving.

“We, therefore, call on those orchestrating these campaigns of calumny against Lieutenant General Buratai (retd.) to stop distracting him and allow him perform his diplomatic duties as designated.

“Hence, we commend His Excellency, Ambassador Tukur Yusuf Buratai for living up to his diplomatic obligations in communicating the position of Nigeria on Mr. Sunday Igboho to the government of Benin Republic as reported.

“HURIWA has no doubt in his professionalism as he over the years exhibited throughout his career in the Military. More so, he has a perfect understanding of the terrain of his service and diplomatic and professional engagements.

“Just as we want to conclude by stating again that we [are] restating our position that Sunday Igboho be released unconditionally and the invasion of his Ibadan house and the murder of his associates be investigated.”