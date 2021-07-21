sunday-igboho:-how-helicopter-to-bring-activist-back-to-nigeria-was-stopped

Mr. Yomi Aliyu (SAN), the lawyer to Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, has narrated how he was to be flown to Nigeria on a waiting helicopter, after being arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Aliyu who spoke during ‘Frank Talk’ a radio talk programme on Rave FM, said one of Igboho’s brother travelling with him before he was arrested was the one bundled into the plane heading to Germany, not Sunday.

He said: “As at today (Wednesday) Sunday Igboho is still in police detention in Benin Republic, specifically in Cotonou.

“While they were fighting with the brother, he was bundled back into the plane heading to Germany; he was the one in Germany now, not Igboho.

“He was already in the plane in Cotonou on his way to Germany with his wife and his brother was there too. Somebody fingered him out that he is a wanted person.

“He was brought down with the wife and brother and a fracas ensued because he was to be flown to Nigeria by a standby helicopter.

“But the wife and the brother put up a fight and started shouting at the airport, which attracted some other Yoruba indigenes and they came to their rescue.”