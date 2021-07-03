Sunday Igboho has pump action gun – Spokesman [VIDEO]

Olayomi Koiki, the spokesperson to Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho) has confirmed that the self-appointed Yoruba freedom fighter had a pump action rifle in his house.

However, Koiki said the pump action owned by Sunday Igboho was licensed.

bioreports reports that after a raid of Sunday Igboho’s house, the DSS said seven AK-47 rifles and three pump action guns were among the items recovered.

Sunday Igboho has earlier said in a statement that he protects himself with traditional powers, not with guns, saying all the arms and ammunitions paraded by the DSS do not belong to him.

But, Koiki on Friday, said Sunday Igboho has a pump action gun that was reportedly licensed for him.

“DSS paraded armoury they have in their store, saying Sunday Igboho has AK-47, he has pump (action) rifles. Oh yes, he could have pump (action) rifle, which is a licensed one. But we don’t have anything to do with the other ones,” Koiki said during a live video on Friday evening.

He added that Sunday Igboho took the bullet to save others in his house during the raid, saying, however, that two persons died from gunshots fired by the security agents.