Sunday Igboho has a right to freedom, FG might set Nigeria on fire – Gani Adams – bioreports Nigeria

Aare Ona Kankanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has insisted that Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo who is popularly referred to as Sunday Igboho, has a right to freedom.

He also labelled the attempt by the Federal Government to criminalise Igboho, as undemocratic.

This was contained in a statement by Adams’ Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi.

“Igboho’s case is gradually exposing FG’s plan to clamp down on all agitators and that is undemocratic, and also capable of turning government to the tyranny of the majority, especially, from a government that came to power with a lot of hope and support from the people of the South-West,” Adams said.

He also asked the Federal Government to be fair in handling Igboho’s case as maltreatment may lead to war.

Adams added, “I think the FG should be fair to the young man because any attempt to trivialize issues of agitations might set this nation on fire.

“For example, the issue of self-determination did not come up overnight. It was as a result of the long years of injustice, nepotism, and corruption occasioned by bad leadership.”

According to him, the Nigerian government “will be making a big mistake if it decides to treat agitators of Yoruba nation as common criminals or enemies.”

Adams also insisted Igboho “is entitled to seek refuge in a foreign land if he thinks his safety cannot be guaranteed here in Nigeria.”

Attack on Igboho’s house plot to silence Yoruba nation struggle – Gani Adams

