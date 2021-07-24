Sunday Igboho handcuffed inside Cotonou cell, being fed by someone – Lawyer, Salami

Ibrahim Salami, a lawyer representing the embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho in Cotonou, has decried the unfair treatment of his client in the custody of Brigade Criminelle in Benin Republic.

The Cotonou Court of Appeal on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the suit involving Igboho to Monday.

Salami, speaking to BBC Yoruba on Saturday said: “We are five lawyers handling his case. When we visited Sunday Adeyemo at the police station, he was not beaten but what they did that is alien to the law here is that they handcuffed him inside the police cell after locking the cell.

“This makes eating and movement within the cell difficult for him to the extent that someone has been helping him in this regard.

“Apart from being a lawyer, I am also a professor of law at a university here in Benin Republic.

“Part of what we teach our students is human rights. Human rights frown at the action of the police.

“I called the attention of the police commander and the prosecutor to this but still nothing changed.

“At the moment, Sunday Igboho’s hands are in chains at the police station. This is not good at all.”