sunday-igboho-finally-gets-access-to-doctors

Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho has been granted access to his doctors.

Maxwell Adeleye, Communications Manager, Ilana Omo Oodua, announced the development in a statement on Monday.

He also confirmed that Beninise security operatives unchained the agitator at the weekend.

The spokesman said they removed leg chains and handcuffs from Ighoho since Saturday evening.

“Chief Ighoho’s wife has now been granted access to meet her husband three times daily.

“Medical personnel provided by our legal team have examined Chief Sunday Adeyemo.”

Ilana Omo Oodua, a body of self-determination Yoruba groups, insisted that the secessionist is not under immigration-related probe in Benin.

The organization appealed to supporters to remain calm and act within the ambit of the law.

“We are confident that Chief Igboho shall be set free”, the statement added.

Igboho faces extradition charges to be brought against him by the Nigerian government.